Spectacular plans for remodeling Keller Auditorium are on the shelf as the city considers a plan that would cut its seating capacity in half.

The staunchest City Council advocate for Keller Auditorium’s future appears to be North Portland’s Dan Ryan. The District 2 councilor supplied the lone vote against an Aug. 11 council committee recommendation furthering plans for a new arts and culture center on the Portland State University campus.

Though the committee stripped the PSU plan of a specific financial commitment, the proposal nevertheless goes to the full council on track to meet its twin targets of a $44 million commitment by Dec. 1.

That wasn’t good enough for Ryan.

“I can see where this is going, and I hope I’m wrong,” he said.

“I’m really concerned that we’re once again moving something forward without any clarity on how we’re going to pay for it,” he said of the motion to consider funding a 3,000-plus seat PSU auditorium.

“I don’t want to take the risk of seeing more blight in downtown Portland [if] Keller goes dark someday,” he said.

The Keller Auditorium and the adjacent Ira Keller Fountain—“the most iconic piece of public art our city has”—are one piece, in his mind.

“What city would take that risk to have the beautiful piece of public art and not make that front and center of that part of town?” he asked his colleagues. “How would we give up on that?”

Ira Keller Fountain is called “the most iconic piece of public art our city has” by City Councilor Dan Ryan.

District 4 Councilor Eric Zimmerman said he did not know if the city needed two auditoriums, “but I do know that we need cranes in the air… I won’t turn down the opportunity to leverage state dollars.

“The future of PSU’s performing arts center does not mean the end of the Keller,” Zimmerman said, calling Keller “a foundational building for the community.”

Bob Naito co-chairs the Halprin Landscape Conservancy, which advocates for remodeling Keller Auditorium. He took the committee’s action as a victory in that it calls for a full feasibility study of PSU’s proposal and detailed expenses justifying its $44 million request, details PSU representatives did not provide at last week’s committee hearing.

Naito does not believe Portland needs to match more modern facilities in other cities, a theme in arguments for remodeling the Moda Center. He noted that only two auditoriums capable of handling Broadway productions have been built in the United States in the past 12 years.

Hearing council members express hope that a major investment in the arts will stimulate growth and vitality in the city, Naito pointed to the ambitious plan for a shoe innovation center in Old Town that collapsed recently despite substantial investments by the state and the city’s development agency, Prosper Portland.

“This is not the field of dreams, though they may want it to be,” he said.