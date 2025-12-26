Northwest Examiner

Heidi Yorkshire
Heidi Yorkshire
Heidi Yorkshire
3h

What does Pinehurst get paid for (badly) managing these properties? It is heartbreaking and infuriating to know that there are so many empty units.

Ollie Parks
Ollie Parks
2h

Why, this sounds like an ideal cause for the lefty tenants' rights lawyers over at the Oregon Justice Resource Center. A class action, perhaps?

Seriously, though, here's a back-of-the-napkin list of the obstacles to achieving Mr. Thrasher's laudable and desperately needed four-point action plan:

Ground-truth assessment of why these remedies encounter resistance in Multnomah County

Screening applicants and requiring wrap-around services

Primary obstacles

A. Federal fair-housing risk aversion (over-interpreted, not absolute)

Agencies such as Home Forward operate under significant concern about violating the Fair Housing Act, disability discrimination rules, and potential DOJ or HUD enforcement actions. Although service-linked housing is legally permissible, county lawyers and compliance staff may treat screening tied to mental health or substance use as presenting elevated litigation risk. The result can be a form of defensive non-management.

In Multnomah County, the safest bureaucratic position may be perceived as avoiding questions, minimizing documentation, and refraining from conditioning tenancy on participation in services.

B. Ideological hostility to tenant-conduct requirements

Among some advocates and nonprofit partners, requirements may be framed as coercive, punitive, or incompatible with dignity. This is not a legal barrier but a normative one. Programs that attempt screening may face political opposition even when they appear legally defensible.

C. Capacity mismatch

Even if screening were implemented, the county may lack sufficient behavioral health providers, waitlists may be long, and enforcement of service participation may be weak or nonexistent. Agencies may avoid screening in part because they cannot reliably guarantee follow-through, which could expose them to complaints or grievances.

Intake center and personal improvement plan before housing

Primary obstacles

A. Housing First as institutional doctrine, not evaluative policy

In Multnomah County, Housing First may function in practice as an institutional doctrine rather than a policy continuously evaluated against outcomes. Questioning it may be perceived as moral failure, political heresy, or coded hostility toward unhoused people. As a result, alternatives such as staged housing with services first may be dismissed before implementation details are fully considered.

B. Fragmented governance

An intake center would require coordination among county behavioral health services, city public safety agencies, nonprofit service providers, and housing operators. Multnomah County may lack effective command authority across these systems. Responsibility is distributed across multiple actors, while accountability for outcomes may be diffuse.

C. Liability anxiety

Personal improvement plans imply assessment, documentation, benchmarks, and consequences for non-participation. County counsel may view these elements as increasing legal exposure, grievance filings, or disability-rights complaints. The system may therefore default to non-conditional placement even when that approach produces poor outcomes.

Rapid action on maintenance, security, controlled access, and on-site managers

Primary obstacles

A. Contract structure with property managers

Home Forward relies on third-party management firms whose contracts often emphasize cost containment, limit staffing ratios, and make eviction or exclusion procedurally slow. Security upgrades, staffing increases, and access controls generally require funding and approvals that may move slowly through public procurement processes.

B. Political reluctance to enforce rules

Enforcement against non-residents, drug dealing, or repeat disruptive behavior may trigger backlash, including claims of criminalization, protests, or media pressure. As a result, management may be encouraged, explicitly or implicitly, to tolerate dysfunction rather than confront it directly.

C. Labor and hiring constraints

On-site managers require trained staff, hazard pay, and burnout mitigation. Multnomah County may struggle to recruit and retain people willing to do this work under current pay levels, safety risks, and political scrutiny.

Building-level accountability and transparency

Primary obstacles

A. Data exists but is not released

Home Forward and the county maintain operational records on vacancies, maintenance activity, and resident concerns as part of standard property management, risk management, and federal reporting requirements. However, this information is not routinely released in a building-specific, public format.

B. Political risk asymmetry

In Multnomah County, acknowledging program failure may carry significant political cost, while allowing ongoing dysfunction may carry relatively little personal cost for decision-makers. There may be limited electoral or administrative incentives for candor.

C. Nonprofit protectionism

Many housing operators are politically connected nonprofits. Building-level accountability could expose uneven performance, tolerance of chronic disruption, or ineffective service coordination, potentially affecting funding streams and organizational reputations.

The unifying obstacle: governance without clear authority

Across all four proposals, a shared structural issue may be present. Multnomah County appears to disperse responsibility across multiple actors while concentrating accountability nowhere in particular.

Housing operators may have limited enforcement authority.

Service providers may lack tools to compel participation.

The county may be reluctant to impose requirements.

The city may limit its policing role.

Advocates may oppose conditions.

Legal counsel may prioritize risk avoidance.

As a result, quiet enjoyment can become an under-enforced abstraction despite being a recognized legal right.

What this means in practice

The obstacles do not appear to be primarily a lack of money, a lack of authority, or a lack of evidence. Significant funding exists, many tools are available, and relevant evidence is well documented.

Instead, the barriers may include ideological rigidity, fear of litigation, fragmented responsibility, and political incentives that tend to reward inaction. These dynamics may help explain why vacancy rates rise even as nominal housing capacity expands.

