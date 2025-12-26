Does Home Forward understand 'quiet enjoyment'?
The Housing Authority serving Multnomah County is failing its residents
As the county and city struggle with affordable housing capacity, two issues are often overlooked: the number of units that are not rented and the difficulties residents face with affordable housing operators. According to a recent Willamette Week article, 1,900 affordable housing units sit vacant in the county, including 955 Home Forward units (14% vacancy rate), at a time so many are unsheltered in Portland. And Johnathan Bach of The Oregonian reports The Yards, a Home Forward affordable housing building near Union Station, has a mind-boggling 57% vacancy rate. This is happening while Home Forward is spending $600,000 per unit for a project on the old Post Office site, an unheard of cost.
As a member of both the Pearl District Livability and Safety Committee and the Homeless Solutions Coalition (HSC), I have spoken with residents and met with property management and Home Forward representatives at Pearl Court and Lovejoy Station on Northwest 10th Avenue in the Pearl District. It’s time to get back to basics in supporting these residents.
The term “quiet enjoyment” that governs rental properties is very clear. It includes:
1.) Freedom from harassment
2.) Providing essential services
3.) Habitability
In regard to these two Home Forward properties, it’s not clear that Home Forward and its property manager (Pinehurst Management Co.) understand this implied promise for tenant use or the tenants’ right to take legal action.
Speaking with tenants and observing activities in and around the two properties has shown:
1.) Unauthorized access by nonresidents
2.) Lack of adequate overall security
3.) Poor response to concerns by the management company and Home Forward
4.) Maintenance issues rendering properties unusable
5.) Poor screening and coordination of mental health and substance abuse services need by renters, which is now required under federal law for government funded housing.
When questioned, Home Forward and Pinehurst Management head Terry Wilson continue with excuses on why things can’t be done, or they move slowly to the detriment of the residents.
Failure to address these issues creates higher vacancies, unsustainable site economics, higher security, maintenance and insurance costs, and more sites being closed, reducing affordable housing capacity.
Recently, Dr. Andy Mendenhall and his research partner discussed with the HSC the challenges of housing persons without mental health and substance abuse supports, and that 10%-20% of residents can create real quiet enjoyment issues for all the other residents. We have seen this with drug dealing, prostitution, personal attacks, and health and trash issues impacting residents at the two aforementioned Home Forward sites.
So what’s the solution? Take these issues of quiet enjoyment seriously, and consider these active measures:
1.) Screen housing applicants for mental health and substance abuse issues and require wrap-around services to deal with these issues.
2). The county needs an intake center (HSC recommendation) with a personal improvement plan to deal with behavioral health issues before housing is considered. Home First has not worked because we have failed those needing these services.
3.) Home Forward and their property managers must act quickly on maintenance, security and controlled access issues to create a safe and livable environment for residents. Having responsible on-site managers to help residents is critical.
4.) Create an accountability system that reports issues by building. You can’t fix what you don’t measure, and because public funding is involved in many of these projects, they need to be transparent with the public.
Residents of Pearl Court and Lovejoy Station are good people who deserve quiet enjoyment, just like other condo and apartment residents do.
What does Pinehurst get paid for (badly) managing these properties? It is heartbreaking and infuriating to know that there are so many empty units.
Why, this sounds like an ideal cause for the lefty tenants' rights lawyers over at the Oregon Justice Resource Center. A class action, perhaps?
Seriously, though, here's a back-of-the-napkin list of the obstacles to achieving Mr. Thrasher's laudable and desperately needed four-point action plan:
Ground-truth assessment of why these remedies encounter resistance in Multnomah County
Screening applicants and requiring wrap-around services
Primary obstacles
A. Federal fair-housing risk aversion (over-interpreted, not absolute)
Agencies such as Home Forward operate under significant concern about violating the Fair Housing Act, disability discrimination rules, and potential DOJ or HUD enforcement actions. Although service-linked housing is legally permissible, county lawyers and compliance staff may treat screening tied to mental health or substance use as presenting elevated litigation risk. The result can be a form of defensive non-management.
In Multnomah County, the safest bureaucratic position may be perceived as avoiding questions, minimizing documentation, and refraining from conditioning tenancy on participation in services.
B. Ideological hostility to tenant-conduct requirements
Among some advocates and nonprofit partners, requirements may be framed as coercive, punitive, or incompatible with dignity. This is not a legal barrier but a normative one. Programs that attempt screening may face political opposition even when they appear legally defensible.
C. Capacity mismatch
Even if screening were implemented, the county may lack sufficient behavioral health providers, waitlists may be long, and enforcement of service participation may be weak or nonexistent. Agencies may avoid screening in part because they cannot reliably guarantee follow-through, which could expose them to complaints or grievances.
Intake center and personal improvement plan before housing
Primary obstacles
A. Housing First as institutional doctrine, not evaluative policy
In Multnomah County, Housing First may function in practice as an institutional doctrine rather than a policy continuously evaluated against outcomes. Questioning it may be perceived as moral failure, political heresy, or coded hostility toward unhoused people. As a result, alternatives such as staged housing with services first may be dismissed before implementation details are fully considered.
B. Fragmented governance
An intake center would require coordination among county behavioral health services, city public safety agencies, nonprofit service providers, and housing operators. Multnomah County may lack effective command authority across these systems. Responsibility is distributed across multiple actors, while accountability for outcomes may be diffuse.
C. Liability anxiety
Personal improvement plans imply assessment, documentation, benchmarks, and consequences for non-participation. County counsel may view these elements as increasing legal exposure, grievance filings, or disability-rights complaints. The system may therefore default to non-conditional placement even when that approach produces poor outcomes.
Rapid action on maintenance, security, controlled access, and on-site managers
Primary obstacles
A. Contract structure with property managers
Home Forward relies on third-party management firms whose contracts often emphasize cost containment, limit staffing ratios, and make eviction or exclusion procedurally slow. Security upgrades, staffing increases, and access controls generally require funding and approvals that may move slowly through public procurement processes.
B. Political reluctance to enforce rules
Enforcement against non-residents, drug dealing, or repeat disruptive behavior may trigger backlash, including claims of criminalization, protests, or media pressure. As a result, management may be encouraged, explicitly or implicitly, to tolerate dysfunction rather than confront it directly.
C. Labor and hiring constraints
On-site managers require trained staff, hazard pay, and burnout mitigation. Multnomah County may struggle to recruit and retain people willing to do this work under current pay levels, safety risks, and political scrutiny.
Building-level accountability and transparency
Primary obstacles
A. Data exists but is not released
Home Forward and the county maintain operational records on vacancies, maintenance activity, and resident concerns as part of standard property management, risk management, and federal reporting requirements. However, this information is not routinely released in a building-specific, public format.
B. Political risk asymmetry
In Multnomah County, acknowledging program failure may carry significant political cost, while allowing ongoing dysfunction may carry relatively little personal cost for decision-makers. There may be limited electoral or administrative incentives for candor.
C. Nonprofit protectionism
Many housing operators are politically connected nonprofits. Building-level accountability could expose uneven performance, tolerance of chronic disruption, or ineffective service coordination, potentially affecting funding streams and organizational reputations.
The unifying obstacle: governance without clear authority
Across all four proposals, a shared structural issue may be present. Multnomah County appears to disperse responsibility across multiple actors while concentrating accountability nowhere in particular.
Housing operators may have limited enforcement authority.
Service providers may lack tools to compel participation.
The county may be reluctant to impose requirements.
The city may limit its policing role.
Advocates may oppose conditions.
Legal counsel may prioritize risk avoidance.
As a result, quiet enjoyment can become an under-enforced abstraction despite being a recognized legal right.
What this means in practice
The obstacles do not appear to be primarily a lack of money, a lack of authority, or a lack of evidence. Significant funding exists, many tools are available, and relevant evidence is well documented.
Instead, the barriers may include ideological rigidity, fear of litigation, fragmented responsibility, and political incentives that tend to reward inaction. These dynamics may help explain why vacancy rates rise even as nominal housing capacity expands.