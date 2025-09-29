The Dockside Saloon & Restaurant opened its doors on September 1986. (Photo by Walden Kirsch)

The Dockside Saloon & Restaurant has lived many lives. In the (Long) Before Times, it was a commissary for the rail workers. Historic photos of Portland’s working waterfront and terminals hang on the walls. There’s a signed photo over one of the booths of boxer Rocky Marciano, who visited once. It then became famous in the ‘90s after former owner Kathy Peterson found evidence in the outside trash that proved ice skater Tonya Harding plotted to whack fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan’s knee.

The slow fade from industrial to residential is on view from the windows here, as is the rise and fall of economic times. During Covid a patio with heaters was built out front. Today’s owners respect the deep history but updated the menu and put a new door on the women’s restroom. But the soul of the Dockside doesn’t really change, the hash browns remain the same. Young and old, working people and tech bros alike, we all agree nothing beats the Dockside for breakfast.

Realtor Brad Thurman has coming here since 2016. “Best hash browns on the planet, so they’re worked into every meal,” he said. “My go-to’s are the breakfast burrito and biscuits and gravy, or the Terry’s Scramble. It’s all good.”

Thurman says going to Dockside is like walking into Cheers. “Everyone knows you, like family vibes.” He loves the community he finds here nearly every weekend, naming longtime staff Krissi, John, Angel, Becca and Christy as the reasons why.

“I’ve sold several condos across the street over the years. The selling highlight is always the proximity to Dockside.”

Dockside Saloon & Restaurant

2047 NW Front Ave.

Briefly

Kathleen Healy with Commercial Realty Advisers, says no one has leased the former Rite-Aid space on NW Hoyt and 10th Avenue, but the apartment building’s management may temporarily convert the space for pickleball courts for building residents.

The Benson Hotel has brought back its free Wednesday night jazz series. The Benson Jazz Revival, set in the historic hotel’s lobby, promotes community, music and cultural vibrancy. Music is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Seating is first-come, first-serve. The calendar’s lineup includes Portland drummer Ron Steen with Tony Pacini and Julianne Johnson, as well as the Chris Brown Trio and George Mitchell Trio. The series is supported by the Jack London Revue and the Portland Skanner, among others.

Hearth and Vine, 10 NW 12th Ave, will open in the former Henry’s Tavern spot located in the Brewery Blocks. Plans call for a major remodel of the multi-floor space, closed since 2019, overseen by GBD Architects. First reported in Bridgetown Bites, Hearth and Vine will be open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to midnight.

The Starbucks location at 2328 W. Burnside St. (next to Zupan’s) is among the hundreds of stores the company is closing across the country. Other Portland closures include shops at 1211 SW 5th Ave. (PacWest Center) and 1742 SW 6th Ave. (PSU Urban Center).

Wildwood Golf Course, the public golf course at 21881 NW St. Helens Rd., has a new outfit preparing its food and drink. Pig, Cow, Spud on the Greens at Wildwood serves barbecue brisket, smashed burgers, hotdogs and a variety of potato dishes fired up on an outside patio grill near the 10th hole. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served. Pig, Cow, Spud’s first location is at The Lodge, an outdoor food pod with 11 vendors and a covered taphouse located on Old Portland Road in Scappoose.