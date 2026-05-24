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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
9h

Thank you, Aubrey.

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JM Johnson's avatar
JM Johnson
6hEdited

Putting him on the ground is worse than leaving him in storage. Not to mention that like most statues the artist designs them to be seen from a designated spot. Lincoln was designed to look down from a plinth. His gaze will be wonky from the ground. And no doubt other parts of the statue will be out of perspective. It’s the same reason Portlandia sits where she does. You can’t change their design to suit your mood.

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