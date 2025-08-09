A remnant of a larger demonstration at Northwest Everett and 20th on Thursday.

Bicycle advocates led a seven-hour demonstration around a traffic diverter at Northwest 20th and Everett street Thursday, a diverter they say should remain for safety reasons against the recommendation of Mayor Keith Wilson, who also cites public safety.

The issue comes before the Portland Bicycle Advisory Committee on Tuesday, Aug. 12, where the director of the Portland Environmental Management Office, Anne Hill, will present a recommendation between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., will be held in Portland Building, 1120 SW Fifth Ave., Room 216.

PEMO is also recommending the removal of diverters on Northwest Johnson street at 14th and 15th avenues.

The mayor’s statement called for “temporary adjustments in response to serious public safety concerns …. that include increased narcotic use and sales, reported instances of assault and harassment toward pedestrians and cyclists, and challenges faced by emergency responders navigating the area.”

Concerns have been raised that the diverters impede response by the fire and police bureaus to emergencies in the immediate vicinity and the Pearl District.

Diverter defenders, however, say safety is on their side.

“These diverters are critical safety infrastructure,” said one protester, noting that the installations protect cyclists and pedestrians, including students walking to The Metropolitan Learning Center two blocks away.

While one TV station called the demonstrators neighborhood residents, the local connection to cycling is more complex and will be explored more deeply in future NW Examiner commentary.