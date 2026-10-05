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Elishevet's avatar
Elishevet
7h

Is this a DSA party trick, to flood the ballot with DSA candidates nobody’s ever heard of? Due to the style of voting Portland has adopted, unknowns have a pretty good shot at actually winning, meaning that even if green doesn’t win his comrades may wind up on our city council and push the agenda for the national DSA party in our city.

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kass's avatar
kass
7h

So, City Club managed to include 6 candidates, presumably without turning it into a circus.

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