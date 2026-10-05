City Club of Portland will hold a District 4 debate at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the University Place Hotel, Southwest Third Avenue and Lincoln Street. In addition of incumbents Olivia Clark, Mitch Green and Eric Zimmerman, three candidates are vying for their first elected offices: Eli Arnold, Jamey Evenstar and Jeremy Beausoleil-Smith.

The NW Examiner had invited the incumbents and Arnold to debate at The Armory Oct. 5, but Green said he would not participate if his Democratic Socialists of American allies, Evenstar and Beausoleil-Smith, were not included.

To register for the City Club event, visit: pdxcityclub.org/event/city-council-district-4-debate-2026/