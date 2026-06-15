Darcelle XV Plaza at 800 SW Harvey Milk St. is almost ready for its close-up.

The completion of Darcelle XV Plaza will be celebrated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. A formal program runs from noon-12:45 p.m.

The event will include speakers, a live choir, snacks and refreshments.

The project began in 2023 with design work by Portland State University’s Center for Public Interest Design and NNA Landscape Architecture. Construction was by Portland Parks & Recreation and the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

The block was previously known as O’Bryant Square, and included an underground parking garage.