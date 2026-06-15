Darcelle Plaza becomes a place to celebrate
Ribbon-cutting for rebuilt, renamed square is scheduled for Thursday, June 18
The completion of Darcelle XV Plaza will be celebrated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. A formal program runs from noon-12:45 p.m.
The event will include speakers, a live choir, snacks and refreshments.
The project began in 2023 with design work by Portland State University’s Center for Public Interest Design and NNA Landscape Architecture. Construction was by Portland Parks & Recreation and the Portland Bureau of Transportation.
The block was previously known as O’Bryant Square, and included an underground parking garage.
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