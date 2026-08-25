Lindsey and Jared Plotner escape to a better world in their new film, “Dances of Significance.”

If you live with a cat, the idea that it possesses extrasensory perception isn’t that inconceivable.

This (and more) is the premise of a new feature film, “Dances of Significance” in which an eavesdropping cat helps transport a melancholy folk duo to a better world. The cast includes over 45 Portland-based artists aged 11 to 80 years old.

The artists behind the film are Lindsey and Jordan Plotner, a married couple who often perform in Northwest Portland as the glam-folk duo called Ned and Wendy the Band.

Their 2021 musical documentary short film, “Welcome Home Ned and Wendy,” was a finalist in the Emerging Voices in Film Festival at the Kennedy Center.

Their new film, set to songs from their forthcoming album, will be screened at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at PAM CUT Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St. Tickets are $15.