Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
2hEdited

Thank you for sharing your story and what you believe (and know) will lead to successful recovery.

It’s too bad the 2 elected officials you mention refuse to listen. Perhaps have they have not shared with you “their primary goals for those with addiction and their plan for achieving them” because they have none.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carl Giavanti's avatar
Carl Giavanti
43m

Portland prides itself on being a compassionate and inclusive community. Dick‘s testimony and recommendations seem like the tough love needed at this moment in time. What more can be done to help move the city forward?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture