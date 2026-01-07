Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KS's avatar
KS
3h

Did Councilor Green finally wake up regarding the shenanigans happening in his district??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Teddy Partridge's avatar
Teddy Partridge
3h

What's he gonna do about it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture