Council to consider defunding camp sweeps
Councilor Mitch Green calls camp removals cruel and failed policy
A budget amendment cutting more than $4 million in funds for homeless camp sweeps goes to Portland City Council for a vote on Nov. 12. Introduced by Councilor Angelita Morillo, it has the support of District 4 Councilor Mitch Green.
“There’s nowhere for people to go, so you’re actually just moving the problem from place to place instead of addressing why people are unhoused in the first place,” Morillo told the Portland Mercury. “On top of that, sweeps cost millions and millions of dollars annually. So, we are wasting a lot of our resources for these short-term solutions.”
“It is a bad, cruel and failed policy when the Trump administration does it,” Green told the Mercury, “and it is a bad, cruel, and failed policy when the city of Portland does it.”
Some link homeless sweeps to deaths.
But Rob Layne Jr., spokesperson for Mayor Keith Wilson’s Portland Solutions programs said 456 people died in Multnomah County while living unsheltered and called moving people into shelters “a life-saving intervention to keep people from dying.”
The mayor’s office issued a statement asking citizens to write their representatives to vote down the amendment.
Many neighborhood activists in Northwest Portland oppose the proposed cut.
“Cutting the Impact Reduction Program does not reduce harm; it increases it,” Stadiumhood Neighbors Chair Michelle Milla wrote in testimony to the council. “Without IRP, hazardous conditions return quickly and risks increase for people living outside who already navigate high-acuity environments. IRP crews often provide the first safe point of contact for unhoused individuals who are ready for shelter or outreach. Removing them eliminates one of the few pathways to services that actually works.
“This proposal reflects a narrow political agenda, not the needs of the city,” Milla concluded.
“Councilor Morillo’s claim that swept individuals have nowhere to go is simply inaccurate,” wrote Linda Witt, who chairs the Pearl District Neighborhood Solutions Shelter Oversight Committee. “Portland now offers shelter beds to all who seek them. No one should be left to endure the trauma of street camping—exposure to theft, assault, rape, and other dangers—when safe, warm beds and supportive services are available.
“Recent city data shows a 23% increase in unsanctioned camp reports between fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025—an unmistakable signal of rising public concern and a growing number of camps. This trend underscores the need for a robust, well-funded response, not retreat.”
The Impact Reduction Program (IRP) removes the highest-risk encampments—those with visible drug paraphernalia and improperly disposed syringes, large amounts of uncontained debris, ADA sidewalk blockages, proximity to schools and parks, and other hazards.
Councilor Morillo’s amendment would cut $4.35 million from IRP in the Fall budget adjustment. This year’s budget allocated $16.7 million to IRP; removing $4.35 million is roughly 26% of its funding.
A cut of that magnitude would materially reduce campsite assessments, removals, and biohazard cleanups. In just one recent week (Oct. 13–19), IRP removed 147 high-risk campsites and logged 781 assessments; the City’s dashboard shows thousands of removals year-to-date.
Opponents argue “sweeps kill people.” What actually kills our neighbors most is overdose. Multnomah County recorded 456 homeless deaths in 2023, driven largely by fentanyl. Weakening IRP means more needles, more trash, more blocked sidewalks, and slower response to hazards—the opposite of harm reduction.
IRP also offers shelter referrals during operations; reducing the program removes one of the few working pathways off the street.
I urge the City Council to reject this cut. Portlanders deserve clean, passable sidewalks, safer school routes, and faster removal of hazardous waste. If anything, we should vastly increase IRP funding to keep up with rising reports of encampments.
Mayor Wilson has pushed back against this absurd proposal from the DSA. I agree with him, and so should you!
