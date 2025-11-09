Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curtis Holloway's avatar
Curtis Holloway
9h

The Impact Reduction Program (IRP) removes the highest-risk encampments—those with visible drug paraphernalia and improperly disposed syringes, large amounts of uncontained debris, ADA sidewalk blockages, proximity to schools and parks, and other hazards.

Councilor Morillo’s amendment would cut $4.35 million from IRP in the Fall budget adjustment. This year’s budget allocated $16.7 million to IRP; removing $4.35 million is roughly 26% of its funding.

A cut of that magnitude would materially reduce campsite assessments, removals, and biohazard cleanups. In just one recent week (Oct. 13–19), IRP removed 147 high-risk campsites and logged 781 assessments; the City’s dashboard shows thousands of removals year-to-date.

Opponents argue “sweeps kill people.” What actually kills our neighbors most is overdose. Multnomah County recorded 456 homeless deaths in 2023, driven largely by fentanyl. Weakening IRP means more needles, more trash, more blocked sidewalks, and slower response to hazards—the opposite of harm reduction.

IRP also offers shelter referrals during operations; reducing the program removes one of the few working pathways off the street.

I urge the City Council to reject this cut. Portlanders deserve clean, passable sidewalks, safer school routes, and faster removal of hazardous waste. If anything, we should vastly increase IRP funding to keep up with rising reports of encampments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
9hEdited

Mayor Wilson has pushed back against this absurd proposal from the DSA. I agree with him, and so should you!

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORPORTLAND_ENT/bulletins/3faaca5

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture