Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wesley Mahan's avatar
Wesley Mahan
11hEdited

Epic battle develops between the extreme left progressives on the council and the moderate, pragmatic progressives. Kinda exciting in a way. Let's see if the cloud-cuckoo-land extreme leftists fight back. Maybe they'll just fade into the background. Not likely, but a desired result if the fentynal-addicted, mentally ill, violent street people are not to take over the city and ruin the quality of life for ordinary, middle-class citizens of Portland.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Linda Witt's avatar
Linda Witt
12h

Thank goodness for small mercies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture