The three District 4 council members will be invited to speak in the first 15 minutes of the meeting on Tuesday night.

Northwest District Association President Todd Zarnitz has called an emergency meeting for Tuesday, 7-8 p.m., to respond to a proposed budget amendment by District 3 Councilor Angelita Morillo that would strip funding for sweeps of homeless camps.

“Defunding a program to clean up and maintain a safe and livable neighborhood is completely unacceptable,” Zarnitz wrote, “but the effort to do that is now an appalling reality, with full-throated support from at least one of our District 4 councilors.

That councilor is Mitch Green.

“We have a large group of city councilors who need to see continued suffering, slow street deaths and chaos on our streets in order to bolster an adolescent socialist housing plan,” Zarnitz wrote.

Zoom meeting details

Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, 7-8 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81119572290?pwd=kDQqPkVK0alywmAjpDA2biab9HtXYB.1

Meeting ID: 811 1957 2290

Passcode: 635082

Join instructions

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/81119572290/invitations?signature=ekg26kgtoGOviWeZZl25QyCmI74doA5ofTfLDgDjLoo