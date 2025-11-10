Council proposal mobilizes neighborhood association
Northwest District Association calls emergency meeting for Tuesday night
Northwest District Association President Todd Zarnitz has called an emergency meeting for Tuesday, 7-8 p.m., to respond to a proposed budget amendment by District 3 Councilor Angelita Morillo that would strip funding for sweeps of homeless camps.
“Defunding a program to clean up and maintain a safe and livable neighborhood is completely unacceptable,” Zarnitz wrote, “but the effort to do that is now an appalling reality, with full-throated support from at least one of our District 4 councilors.
That councilor is Mitch Green.
“We have a large group of city councilors who need to see continued suffering, slow street deaths and chaos on our streets in order to bolster an adolescent socialist housing plan,” Zarnitz wrote.
The three District 4 council members will be invited to speak in the first 15 minutes of the meeting. To rest of the meeting will be devoted to citizen comments.
Zoom meeting details
Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, 7-8 p.m.
Mitch Green sucks. Does he live downtown, in the middle of the chaos and drug use? I'm rooting for Todd Zarnitz, instead of people like Mitch Green, who have probably never been chased or threatened with physical violence, for no other reason than that you were within 100 ft of one of these street lunatics.