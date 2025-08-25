Northwest Examiner

I just keep thinking - is there some reason the city refuses to just make public commitment and real policy changes that contribute to public safety/small business success? Most of the things they do (imbedding low barrier shelters in the middle of high density residential/commercial spaces, expanding metered parking times, refusing to change the bottle bill return rules, refusing to enforce time and place camping, etc. etc.) achieve exactly the opposite of bringing people back to the downtown/NW/Pearl core that used to be so thriving. They seem to think just building expensive new venues without addressing the underlying problems is going to be successful and I personally do not think it will be. It’s lazy, it’s tone deaf, and it’s ultimately very irresponsible.

This mayor and city council had a real chance to come in and make things better - there was a lot of “low hanging fruit” that they could have worked to address and would have been known as the group that came in and turned things around. Instead, they have somehow managed to completely fumble this and double down on every bad decision that has led us here. Wilson and the city council are real disappointment so far - if things continue on this path I hope we all wise up and make their tenures short.

