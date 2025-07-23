Friends of Couch Park and Recalibrate Portland are throwing a Games in the Park gathering Thursday at 5 p.m. in Couch Park, Northwest 19th and Glisan streets.

This a weird idea of mine that took way too long to get off the ground. It will be one of our regular Games in the Park days but with special guests: Portland Park Rangers and the Portland Police Bureau.

Is this to prove that there is no parks vs. police conflict and city workers are actually all on the same team? Maybe.

So, if you want to meet up with me, meet our police officers, our rangers, or just play giant Jenga, you should come. Bring your kids. It’ll be a good time.

It’s last minute as can be, but permitting and scheduling took a bit, plus it’s just a little neighborhood thing. If it goes well, I’d like to do more of them. Think of it sort of like Coffee with a Cop without the inevitable complaining or caffeine.

This will be an apolitical, fun time for all. No arguing, no griping, just games and community.

Hope to see you there!