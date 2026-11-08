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Michaela Lowthian's avatar
Michaela Lowthian
35m

Make a mess of a nice block because a property owner is greedy. Then have the city call it building a better future for all.

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Elishevet's avatar
Elishevet
1h

On what planet is $700-$800k “affordable”? This is a developer’s dream, handed to them by the city.

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