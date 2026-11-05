Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
3h

Under the theory that parking spaces exist only for those who have cars and for those that depend upon those who have cars for transportation. That means those who come downtown or low park areas for government services, to attend museums or libraries or eat at restaurants or shop at businesses or visit friends who live downtown or provide public services. These are stakeholders. I understand that public transportation does exist but is suffering because many who use it don’t pay and it is unsafe. Are we going to start charging public policy advisory committees for public safety for their participation?

This seems more like a war by government on volunteers because they have interest not shared by government or by their public employee unions. It would be interesting to know the overlap between Portland’s and Multnomah County’s public unions and DSA membership.

Reply
Share
mechanic's avatar
mechanic
15m

"...updated rates based on SEVEN YEARS OF REALLY BAD INFLATION ..." is not isolated to PBOT. How about we relax spending increases and carry on with what we have??? Shocking I know - but hey, let's live in reality.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture