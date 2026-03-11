Monthly reports from the Pearl District Neighborhood Association’s Shelter Oversight Committee look for good things to say about city efforts to mitigate livability impacts around the Northrup Street Shelter. But the March 8 report was dominated by evidence of worsening conditions.

“Livability issues in the Pearl are horrendous,” said committee chair Linda Witt. “Terrible conditions are not being addressed.”

Witt said one person was allowed to attach a hammock across the sidewalk next to the shelter without triggering intervention.

Discontinuing daily shuttle service to the Oasis Day Center has resulted in more loitering near the shelter.

“All agree that stopping the shuttle was a bad decision,” she said.

Longtime PDNA volunteer Mike Street said activity at the Safeway store every night to “absolutely astounding.”

The city was given a March 15 deadline by the attorney representing the owners of Oro Apartments, located next to the shelter, to respond to a notice of intent to file for damages against the city for lost revenues and property value.

