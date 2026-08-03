Meet your neighbors at the annual Goose Hollow community picnic tonight, Aug. 3. The annual event will be held on the Providence Park East Vista Deck on the stadium’s top floor.

This event is for Goose Hollow residents. To join the Goose Hollow, visit https://www.goosehollow.org/

People can expect to mingle with the members of the Timbers and Thorns teams and pick up Goose Hollow swag, all while admiring the Portland skyline.

Soccer hooligans outside Providence Park, sporting jerseys and chanting supporter songs.

The picnic is part of Goose Hollow Days, a summer’s long celebration of the history and life of Goose Hollow.

As Goose Hollow’s Tracy J. Prince told the NW Examiner, the Timbers have taken possession of the bronze Goose statue that once graced the King’s Hill light rail stop at Southwest 18th and Jefferson streets. TriMet decommissioned the station in 2020, but the goose will find a permanent roost on the Southwest corner of Providence Park.

The Goose has found a safe home at Providence Park

Mark your calendars for the Vista Bridge Centennial Street Festival, an all day celebration happening on Aug. 30, 11 a.m.-4 pm.

Onward, Rose City.