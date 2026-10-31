Photos by Julie Keefe

Stop the Cell Tower Here We Stand

The Sauvie Island Grange agreed to let Verizon build a cell tower on its property, which is next door to an elementary school. Neighbors were alarmed by the effects of radiofrequency radiation and other environmental impacts, so they got organized, did research, held meetings, sent letters, put up lawn signs and sought legal advice. It all added up, and the cell tower application was withdrawn.

Max Steele Citizen Journalist

Steele has been producing the Recalibrate Portland for two years, covering City Council and local progressive activism more thoroughly and insightfully than other media big and small. This fall, he made the New York Times by unearthing previously deleted about 10,000 social media posts by City Councilor Mitch Green that revealed hateful, extremist views.

Ray Davis The Igniter

Last spring, he led a small group of Pearl residents and business people who imagined what it would take to help the district recover from its slump, and then they dug into their own pockets and made it happen. They called it Re-Ignite the Pearl, and it involved regular public events attracting residents and visitors to the streets and parks. It succeeded beyond expectations. The kickoff packed the Armory with community members eager to do their part.

Karen Whitman Lifetime Achievement

Whitman was a major part of Portland’s downtown recovery in the 1970s. She founded and directed Artquake, an arts festival highlighting the new downtown transit center. She also founded the Association for Portland Progress to focus business leadership on downtown. She also directed Pioneer Courthouse Square. Her greatest challenge may lie ahead, as she leads an uphill campaign to save the Keller Auditorium, an essential part of the downtown she has dedicated her life to.

Special thanks to Awards sponsors, and to Ecotrust for donating the event space.