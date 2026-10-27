Photos by Julie Keefe

Ten individuals and groups were honored Oct. 20 at the NW Examiner’s 31st annual Community Awards. Here are three of their stories. More installments to come.

Todd Zarnitz Neighborhood Champion

Zarnitz quickly grasped the significance of City Hall plans to redefine the role of neighborhood associations, and as president of the District 4 Coalition, he raised the flag. As associations from across city caught on, pressure built on the City Administrator, who paused the planned revisions. Zarnitz also uncovered the moment in 2025 when the outgoing City Council enabled this major power shift without public awareness or discussion.

Lance Orton Road to Recovery

Orton turned his personal recovery from heroin addiction into a mission to help other men turn their lives around. Six years after getting the support he needed from a Southeast Portland shelter, he heads the successor agency, City Team, which last year moved into a beautifully restored historic building in Old Town. Nearly 100 men at a time now take the steps through rehabilitation, employment and on to independence.

Linda Witt Night Watch

Witt leads the Pearl neighborhood’s Shelter Oversight Committee, faithfully documenting the degradation of the surrounding district and reporting the findings. Her skillfully presented monthly reports were based on the findings of a team of 10 volunteers, and they overcame the mayor’s claim that all was well. At least partly as a result, the Northrup Street Shelter and River District Navigation Center were shut down recently, but her mission continues to restore safety and livability throughout the Pearl District.

Max Steele, Sharon Meieran and Bob Weinstein practiced hob nobbing.

Lost and Found:

A lady’s jacket was left behind after the event. Please call Joleen at 503-804-1573 to claim it.