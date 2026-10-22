Clockwise from top left: Max Steele and Mike Lindberg, Ray Davis, Sally Mize and John Gillette, and the Stop the Cell Tower task force

Clockwise from top left: Linda Witt, Karen Whitman and Allan Classen, Jim Rice and Kimiko Matsuda.

The 31st annual NW Examiner Community Awards, held at Ecotrust in the Pearl on Oct. 20, brought the community together for a memorable evening, featuring newsmakers as well as people who never make headlines.

The honorees were:

Lance Orton / Road to Recovery

Todd Zarnitz / Neighborhood Champion

Jim Rice / Community Builder

Bruce Studer / Heart of the Pearl

Stop the Cell Tower task force / Here We Stand

Max Steele / Citizen Journalist

Linda Witt / Night Watch

Ray Davis / The Igniter

Mike & Peter Albrich / Heroism

Karen Whitman / Lifetime Achievement

This free community event was made possible by these sponsors:

Judie Dunken Group and Dan Volkmer Team (major sponsors)

Walter Weyler, Downtown Self Storage, Bristol Equities, Goose Hollow Foothills League, Northwest District Association, Nob Hill Bar & Grill and Pearl District Neighborhood Association.