The 31st annual NW Examiner Community Awards, held at Ecotrust in the Pearl on Oct. 20, brought the community together for a memorable evening, featuring newsmakers as well as people who never make headlines.
The honorees were:
Lance Orton / Road to Recovery
Todd Zarnitz / Neighborhood Champion
Jim Rice / Community Builder
Bruce Studer / Heart of the Pearl
Stop the Cell Tower task force / Here We Stand
Max Steele / Citizen Journalist
Linda Witt / Night Watch
Ray Davis / The Igniter
Mike & Peter Albrich / Heroism
Karen Whitman / Lifetime Achievement
This free community event was made possible by these sponsors:
Judie Dunken Group and Dan Volkmer Team (major sponsors)
Walter Weyler, Downtown Self Storage, Bristol Equities, Goose Hollow Foothills League, Northwest District Association, Nob Hill Bar & Grill and Pearl District Neighborhood Association.
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