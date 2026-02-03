Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
4h

Just a little off topic, I wish we had a true needle exchange here, where a drug user has to bring back a used needle to get a clean one. As it is now, users can throw their used needles anywhere; in children’s playgrounds, the street, etc. and leave it up to others to clean up their bio-hazard mess. It is like in this city we have to tiptoe around the homeless and the addicted, cannot ask them to have a shred of responsibility or accountability less we offend them in some manner. They are quite capable of returning bottles and cans, why not their used needles? Make it a true needle exchange.

Solid legislation being proposed here, let’s make our voices heard.

Reply
Share
Dan Berne's avatar
Dan Berne
4h

A practical and much-needed piece of legislation. I'm unable to travel to Salem on Thursday, but will certainly submit written comments. Thanks for spearheading this!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture