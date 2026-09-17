Hypnos Coffee just opened at 701 NW 21st Ave.

Hypnos Coffee, 701 NW 21st Ave., opened Sept. 10 next door to Russo Lee Gallery, where the artist Laura Domela’s show “Bright Side” is up for the month of September. This is the café’s second location; the first is on North Williams Avenue.

On a recent visit, all the caf é tables were filled with people locked in a deep trance with their laptops. The walls are a perfect light tan, and the baristas are welcoming and polite. They’re listening to Steely Dan, a soundtrack that matched the atmosphere of studious calm. Someone suggest the salted pistachio latte, but I went for the Cloud Top Latte. Resting atop single-origin Coava coffee is a sweet layer that tastes like an elevated version of Marshmallow Fluff, if you experienced that growing up.