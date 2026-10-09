Two Northwest Portland neighborhoods are partnering on a “ReVive-Reclaim-Recycle” project at The St. Mary’s Cathedral parking lot, Northwest 18th and Davis streets, this Saturday, Oct. 10 a.m., from 9:15 a.m.-2 p.m.

Neighbors are invited to drop off clothing and households goods or swap them for other items donated. Electronic devices will be accepted for recycling, and a document shredder will be onsite.

The event is made possible by a Metro Refresh Fund grant. Donations will also be accepted.

For more information, visit: //www.hillsidena.org/revive-reclaim-recycle/