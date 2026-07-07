The proposal would extend power lines cutting across Forest Park.

The city of Portland has agreed to support a Portland General Electric power line through Forest Park, a project rejected 12-0 by the City Council in May 2025.

In an agreement signed by Portland City Administrator Raymond Lee on July 2, the “city shall prepare a staff report recommending approval of the new application.”

City staff submitted comprehensive opposition to the original application, joined by the Forest Park Neighborhood Association, Forest Park Conservancy and Bird Alliance of Oregon.

The other organizations did not participate in the agreement, which does not bind the City Council.

“The Parties acknowledge that final approval of the Project rests with the Hearings Officer, subject to potential appeal to City Council, acting in their quasi-judicial capacity. Nothing in this Agreement shall be construed to bind the Hearings Officer, City Council, any elected official, or any decision-maker to approve the Project,” the agreement states.