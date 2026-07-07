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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
5h

So much for "good government reform." We were promised a professional City Administrator would fix City Hall's dysfunction. Instead we got the same bureaucratic arrogance with a new org chart.

The Council voted 12-0 to reject this project. Twelve to zero. Neighborhood associations, the Forest Park Conservancy, Bird Alliance of Oregon, and even city staff's own testimony opposed it. Yet less than two months later, the City Administrator secretly signs an agreement committing staff to recommend approval of essentially the same project.

This is the culture critics have complained about for years: unelected staff deciding they know better than the Council and the public, and simply working around a decision until they get the outcome they wanted all along. If a 12-0 vote isn't "policy direction," what is?

And where were the three dozen public engagement staff this city employs, whose entire job is making sure resident input matters, while this was happening? Or is "engagement" just theater we perform until staff can maneuver around the result?

The fine print about the Hearings Officer and Council retaining final say doesn't change the intent: staff has told PGE, in writing, it will advocate for a project Portlanders' elected representatives unanimously rejected. That's not a neutral process. It's bureaucracy substituting its own judgment and hoping nobody notices before the Hearings Officer signs off.

If the new form of government just means the same insular decision-making with a different name on top, the reform accomplished nothing. Portlanders deserve an on-the-record explanation from Mr. Lee for why this agreement was signed at all, and why clear City Council direction and opposition to the project was ignored.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
5hEdited

From a governance perspective, the optics here are striking: an unelected administrator signing an agreement that directs city staff to advocate the opposite of what a unanimously elected Council had previously voted for. Even if legally permissible, that is the sort of action that invites scrutiny under the new charter because it tests where executive administration ends and legislative policymaking begins.

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