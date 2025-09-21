City, state get together on freeway fencing
Order is promised along the perimeter of Northrup Street Shelter
Temporary fencing has been installed around medians formerly used by campers.
Cooperation between the Oregon Department of Transportation and the city of Portland is emerging just when and where it is needed most—along Interstate 405 as the Northrup Street Shelter gears up to expand capacity to 200 overnight beds.
ODOT approved security fencing around medians near Northwest 14th and West Burnside streets and even paid the city part of the cost of installation, reversing itself from an earlier decision that fencing could undermine traffic safety.
About a week ago, a temporary fence was installed, and it is to be replaced by permanent fencing in the manner of barriers erected south of Burnside earlier this summer.
Online complaints of nuisances under the freeway have been greeted by notice that “As of July 1, 2025, the City of Portland does not have the authority to address camping or related impacts on Oregon Department of Transportation property. Please report this campsite via ODOT.”
People cutting through the directive and identifying a problem on streets or sidewalks can, however, register problems with the city.
Maintaining order along the freeway may be pivotal in community acceptance of the shelter on Northwest 15th Avenue. Mayor Keith Wilson has declared a 1,000-foot “engagement zone” around the shelter in which extra services will be focused.
The city website (below) directs complaints to ODOT, although problems on city streets and sidewalks under the freeway are still accepted by the city:
Thanks for highlighting this problem. Looking at freeway adjacent areas like the featured Vaughn 405 on-ramp as well as NW 16th in the Overton to Raleigh area, it seems to me that the illegal campers know that ODOT property is a “safe tent zone”- where the city can’t address and the state won’t. Both areas are as bad as I’ve ever seen, and I suspect this is true city-wide.
I emailed Mayor Wilson’s office about this issue last week, and quickly got a response saying they were quite aware of this. Moreover, I happened to run into, and had a brief discussion with,Mayor Wilson yesterday at the James Beard Public Market event with Umatilla County in Pioneer Square. I thanked him for the quick response I received from his office, and if I understood correctly, he said he will be discussing this matter with the Governor tomorrow.
Hopefully by working together they can solve this problem!
Possibly speaking just for myself (but also, maybe not), this cleanup and fencing should have happened regardless of the multiple shelters now being inflicted on the Pearl. Mitigating camping and unlawfulness should always be a city priority. As an owner of a condo in the area, nothing will make me accept a 200 person low barrier shelter, it is an inordinate and inappropriate burden on the neighborhood.