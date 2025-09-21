Temporary fencing has been installed around medians formerly used by campers.

Temporary fencing has been installed around medians formerly used by campers.

Cooperation between the Oregon Department of Transportation and the city of Portland is emerging just when and where it is needed most—along Interstate 405 as the Northrup Street Shelter gears up to expand capacity to 200 overnight beds.

ODOT approved security fencing around medians near Northwest 14th and West Burnside streets and even paid the city part of the cost of installation, reversing itself from an earlier decision that fencing could undermine traffic safety.

About a week ago, a temporary fence was installed, and it is to be replaced by permanent fencing in the manner of barriers erected south of Burnside earlier this summer.

Online complaints of nuisances under the freeway have been greeted by notice that “As of July 1, 2025, the City of Portland does not have the authority to address camping or related impacts on Oregon Department of Transportation property. Please report this campsite via ODOT.”

People cutting through the directive and identifying a problem on streets or sidewalks can, however, register problems with the city.

Maintaining order along the freeway may be pivotal in community acceptance of the shelter on Northwest 15th Avenue. Mayor Keith Wilson has declared a 1,000-foot “engagement zone” around the shelter in which extra services will be focused.

The city website (below) directs complaints to ODOT, although problems on city streets and sidewalks under the freeway are still accepted by the city:

