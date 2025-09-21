Northwest Examiner

Bob Weinstein
Thanks for highlighting this problem. Looking at freeway adjacent areas like the featured Vaughn 405 on-ramp as well as NW 16th in the Overton to Raleigh area, it seems to me that the illegal campers know that ODOT property is a “safe tent zone”- where the city can’t address and the state won’t. Both areas are as bad as I’ve ever seen, and I suspect this is true city-wide.

I emailed Mayor Wilson’s office about this issue last week, and quickly got a response saying they were quite aware of this. Moreover, I happened to run into, and had a brief discussion with,Mayor Wilson yesterday at the James Beard Public Market event with Umatilla County in Pioneer Square. I thanked him for the quick response I received from his office, and if I understood correctly, he said he will be discussing this matter with the Governor tomorrow.

Hopefully by working together they can solve this problem!

JW
Possibly speaking just for myself (but also, maybe not), this cleanup and fencing should have happened regardless of the multiple shelters now being inflicted on the Pearl. Mitigating camping and unlawfulness should always be a city priority. As an owner of a condo in the area, nothing will make me accept a 200 person low barrier shelter, it is an inordinate and inappropriate burden on the neighborhood.

