City reverses block party snub
State regulations were never the problem
The city that promotes all manner of non-auto activation of streets could not accommodate a block party on Northwest Overton Street.
A year after neighbors filed a permit—and on the heels of this reporter’s queries—the Portland Bureau of Transportation reversed itself, apologizing for mishandling the affair.
“At the bureau, we have in recent months been r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Northwest Examiner to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.