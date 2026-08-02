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Marc's avatar
Marc
13m

Voices not being heard or ignored seems to be a recurrent theme. Hmm, is this only Portland or are these themes observed elsewhere? More so in Democratic Party run cities?

A major East-West corridor has already been physically established. Changing its dynamics would have serious traffic buildup prospects.

Lastly, pedestrian deaths: what is the frequency? Is there a consistent reason for their occurrence? What is the experience in less traveled streets?

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