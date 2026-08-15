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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
Aug 15Edited

The most consequential words in this account may be the seemingly innocuous promise of “a two-year process of official analysis and citizen engagement,” because whether consolidation produces genuine reform will depend heavily on who government recognizes as the public, whose voices are given institutional weight, and how that engagement process is designed.

Portland and Multnomah County increasingly seem to have moved away from engaging citizens simply as citizens — individual voter-taxpayers with an equal stake in their government — toward a model in which government identifies particular “communities,” recruits nonprofits and advocacy organizations said to represent them, and gives special weight to participants chosen for identity and “lived experience.”

We have seen versions of this in the Portland charter-reform process, the Waterfront Park redesign and, most explicitly, Multnomah County’s Climate Justice Plan. In the last of the three consultative projects, the County assembled representatives of designated “frontline communities” through community-based organizations [1] and has gone so far as to instruct that “lived experience” be recognized as “technical expertise.” [2] Ordinary public surveys, hearings and open houses may still occur, but they sit alongside a much more structured system in which selected organizations and constituencies enjoy a privileged role in defining problems, values and priorities.

That is not quite the same thing as citizen engagement. It is stakeholder engagement based on a particular theory of who legitimately speaks for the public.

This matters enormously for MultNoMo. The basic question is admirably concrete: Would Portlanders be better served by one government rather than two overlapping governments, and would consolidation improve accountability, performance and cost? A two-year process could illuminate that question. But under the prevailing engagement model, it could just as easily become an elaborate exercise in commissioned nonprofits, identity-balanced advisory groups, equity frameworks and “lived experience,” with the original question gradually disappearing beneath the machinery of consultation.

Any renewed consolidation effort should therefore concern itself not only with the rules governing merger, but with the rules governing the two-year process itself. If this is to be citizen engagement, citizens — not government-selected intermediaries purporting to speak for various “communities” — should remain at its center.

[1] Multnomah County Office of Sustainability, “Developing the Climate Justice Plan,” Phase 1: Frontline Community Engagement. The County states that its Climate Justice Plan Steering Committee was “composed of members from 13 community-based organizations representing frontline communities.”

https://multco.us/info/developing-climate-justice-plan

[2] Multnomah County Office of Sustainability, Climate Justice Plan, Community Forum #5: “Contribute to Climate Justice,” Nov. 13, 2025, p. 8. Under “Recommendations/Concerns,” the presentation states: “Continue to prioritize engagement with frontline communities and recognize lived experience as technical expertise.”

https://multco.us/file/cjp_forum_slide_deck_-_contribute/download

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1 reply by Allan Classen
Marc's avatar
Marc
Aug 15

Wow, I am grateful for today's message. "Costs less and Delivers More". If the details offer evidence, this is a winning message. I am going to get aboard. Let's get informed.

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