Portland City Council upheld the removal of Bob Weinstein as an alternate member of the Community Board for Police Accountability last Wednesday by a 7-5 vote.

Weinstein had been removed by city staff for refusing to sign a nondisclosure agreement covering training information, policy documents and other materials that are readily accessible under Oregon Public Records Law.

Weinstein said he was not opposed to pledging confidentiality on matters such as legal advice from city attorneys, active cases under review and personnel matters. But he noted that blanket nondisclosure he was required to sign “undermines the public’s ability to assess the independence and effectiveness of the board.”

District 4 councilors Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman supported Weinstein while Mitch Green did not. Others supporters included Loretta Smith, Sameer Kanal and Dan Ryan.

The other six no votes came from Jamie Dunphy, Angelita Morillo, Elana Pirtle-Guiney, Tiffany Koyama Lane, Steve Novick and Candace Avalos.

Weinstein, a Northwest District resident and former mayor of Ketchikan, Alaska, who writes occasional opinion pieces for the Northwest Examiner, reflected later that his removal represented “secrecy treated as a governing norm, transparency treated as a risk.”