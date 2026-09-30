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Allan Classen's avatar
Allan Classen
5h

The issue is conducting a 90-minute debate that can focus on viable candidates and their ideas on the issues. We did a "debate" two years ago with 20-plus candidates, and it was more of a circus than useful guidance for voters.

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Cam Richtik's avatar
Cam Richtik
6hEdited

In a ranked choice election, there are exactly zero excuses for excluding viable candidates. What a weird thing to publish on your own without anyone forcing you to.

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