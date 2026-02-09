Northwest Examiner

Bob Weinstein
6h

Hey PBOT- How about fixing the damn potholes. Like on 23rd north of Lovejoy to Thurman. And elsewhere throughout the city.

That's what residents are concerned about, not finding a parking spot!

Richard Vidan
1h

With so many businesses struggling to keep their doors open, raising parking rates and extending the hours of meter enforcement into the evening seem like COMPLETELY bone-headed ideas.

Share

