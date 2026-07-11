District 4 City Councilor Mitch Green

A city spokesperson confirmed on Friday that City Council members Mitch Green and Steve Novick participated in discussions leading to an agreement to support Portland General Electric’s controversial powerline project cutting through Forest Park.

Neither council member had responded to the NW Examiner’s request to confirm or deny their involvement.

“The city, including Councilor Novick and Councilor Green, participated in mediation to improve the previous proposal and reduce impacts to the park where possible,” wrote Chenoa Philabaum, a strategic communications and media manager with the Community and Economic Development service area.

“But the settlement agreement is not a final approval of the PGE project, and the councilors are not parties to the agreement,” Philabaum clarified. “PGE must submit a new land-use application, which will be reviewed in compliance with the city’s land-use process for a determination of whether the revised application meets Portland’s approval criteria.

“Under city code, councilors are required to avoid receiving information from interested parties on a pending land-use application that could be appealed to the council and to avoid saying or doing anything that could demonstrate bias. As a result, the councilors aren’t able to share opinions on the matter at this time.”

The Examiner had asked only about their involvement, not their opinions or positions on the issue. Another line of inquiry will be why they were chosen for this role.