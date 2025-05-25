The Firewise Community Program Information Session will offer tips, information and a Q&A session on reducing wildfire risks.

The dangers of wildfire season hit close to home in Northwest Portland. As the dry, hot summer approaches, it’s time to get prepared. With that in mind, the City Club of Portland will offer two free events designed to help residents do so.

The Firewise Community Program Information Session will be held Wednesday, May 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub, 112 SW Second Ave. It will offer practical tips, information and a Q&A session to help residents reduce their wildfire risks and harden their homes and the community against potential threats. Register: https://crm.nonprofiteasy.com/6452/Pages/Events/#/Details/14655//

For those who want to understand how government and emergency responders are prepared to manage, respond and communicate during a wildfire crisis, the City Club will host a Keep Portland Fire Safe: Urban Wildfire Risk and Readiness event. This event will include a panel discussion and will be held Friday, June 6, noon-1:30 p.m. at University Place Hotel & Conference Center, 310 SW Lincoln St. Admission is free, with an option to pay for lunch/priority seating for City Club members and non-members. Register: https://crm.nonprofiteasy.com/6452/Pages/Events/#/Details/14662//