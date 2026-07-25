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Marc's avatar
Marc
1h

Talk about recieving a cold glass of water in the face, this information stings. Is Portland so disfunctional that our mayor-city council format requires ignoring, if not breaking, our charter? Let me say this very clearly, we are overweight with bureaucrats. We thought we elected individuals who respected us but discover obfuscation and personal ambition along the way. Without economic growth our slide will continue. Our office buildings will remain empty. Struggling entrepreneurs will go elsewhere. Out hierarchy of needs begins with addressing our safety and quality of life. We do not need prima donnas. We need dedicated officials who already know what we want.

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Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
1h

We have lost the concept of public service while working for government and have replaced it firmly with workers rights. At a time we need more government to solve problems the private sector is not ideally suited for-issues of social equity-we have made operation of government less efficient and more “selfish”. Government is not an employer motivated by profit and funded by capitalist investors. It should be motivated to solve problems to allow society to function equitably for all and funded by those who can. We have lost our way in government. We are more concerned with protecting its workers than solving society’s most difficult problems.

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