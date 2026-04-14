Check out a book, take in some music
Downtown Portland finds the beat
On Sunday, multi-instrumentalist Machado Mijiga sent a wave of positive rhythm into the air around the Central Library.
Mijiga’s performance is part of a series of free, family-friendly concerts happening Thursday-Sunday on the steps of the Multnomah County Central Library, 801 SW 10th Ave.
Concerts are from noon-2 p.m., and are made possible by the Library Foundation. The program is managed by Downtown Clean & Safe.
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