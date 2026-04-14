On Sunday, multi-instrumentalist Machado Mijiga sent a wave of positive rhythm into the air around the Central Library.

Mijiga’s performance is part of a series of free, family-friendly concerts happening Thursday-Sunday on the steps of the Multnomah County Central Library, 801 SW 10th Ave.

Concerts are from noon-2 p.m., and are made possible by the Library Foundation. The program is managed by Downtown Clean & Safe.

Full schedule here.