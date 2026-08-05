Centennial Mills shell coming down today
Fields Park closed for the one-day event
Portland Park Rangers on site said the Centennial Mills tower, hollowed out by fire on Sunday, will be razed today.
At 7:30 a.m., Portland Parks & Recreation announced the temporary closure of The Fields Park, located across NW Naito Parkway from the park.
The city of Portland is “working closely with our partners at Department of Environmental Quality and Multnomah County Public Health to monitor and report on environmental conditions. Nearby roads, sidewalks and bike lanes have been closed, with detours clearly marked.”
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Iconic as it is, it should come down to find better use for the space. There have been opportunities in the past that were turned down; let's hope a new developer can be found.
Great day with smoke in the air to add additional pollution from a planned demo of a building.