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Mike Burton's avatar
Mike Burton
2h

Iconic as it is, it should come down to find better use for the space. There have been opportunities in the past that were turned down; let's hope a new developer can be found.

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JPR's avatar
JPR
2h

Great day with smoke in the air to add additional pollution from a planned demo of a building.

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