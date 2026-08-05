The Fields Park and surrounding area is closed off today as plans to take down the fire-damaged Centennial Mills flour mill unfold. Photos by Michaela Lowthian.

Portland Park Rangers on site said the Centennial Mills tower, hollowed out by fire on Sunday, will be razed today.

At 7:30 a.m., Portland Parks & Recreation announced the temporary closure of The Fields Park, located across NW Naito Parkway from the park.

The city of Portland is “working closely with our partners at Department of Environmental Quality and Multnomah County Public Health to monitor and report on environmental conditions. Nearby roads, sidewalks and bike lanes have been closed, with detours clearly marked.”