Photo by Joan Morris

For thousands who watched Centennial Mills burn on Sunday—on site or on the news—the predominant question was: How did it start?

A joint team comprised of Portland police and fire detectives is working on it. The Portland Fire Investigations Unit is seeking videos and photos that might produce leads. A dedicated link has been created for the public to upload videos and photos directly to the Fire Investigations Unit.

Detectives will contact those submitting reports if follow-up is warranted.

One theory is that homeless squatters were responsible.

Kevin Dahlgren posted commentary on his website: Truth on the Streets.

“It is highly likely man-made,” Dahlgren said. “It’s been the site of notorious encampments—a squatter house—you name it. I’ve done extensive documentation of the homeless crisis right here, and about an hour ago it simply burst into flames.

“The city has had to repeatedly re-shield the windows and doors because people break inside. I don’t know if that’s the reason the fire started, but I will say this particular area is notorious and it’s an absolute hot spot for homeless activity.”

The photo shows a man in white shirt climbing down a ladder to access the mill’s roof under the water tower. Pearl resident Karla Powell has another thought.

Pearl District resident Karla Powell has another theory.

“I’m attaching a pdf of an anti-ICE anarchist poster, which was strewn everywhere near the Centennial warehouse just before it went ablaze,” Powell wrote in an email to the NW Examiner. “I’m highly suspicious it was torched by this group in an attempt to bring down Stuart Lindquist, who, as I’m sure you know, also owns the building leased by ICE on South Waterfront.”

Other causes have been speculated, though without witnesses or evidence known by this publication.