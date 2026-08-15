This peaceful scene will be punctured by explosions, dust and debris.

The city of Portland laid out plans for demolition of the Centennial Mills flour mill.

At a press conference yesterday, Portland Permitting & Development Director Eric Kutch explained what he called “a complex demolition.”

Staton Companies, a Eugene-based demolition contractor, has been hired by the property owner to dismantle the 116-year-old reinforced masonry structure. The first step will be removing the water tower through a set of explosions.

“Barring any major changes, we expect demolition to begin in earnest early next week, very likely Monday. … Because the building is at risk of collapse, the work requires specialized engineering, equipment, and demolition expertise to protect workers, adjacent infrastructure, the railroad and the surrounding community.

“We expect the water tower removal to be, frankly, loud and may cause fear to vulnerable populations. … A notification will be provided to nearby residents and property owners before the first explosives are detonated. … Windows, doors, ventilation systems, air intakes, utilities and equipment at surrounding buildings will be protected as needed based on proximity to the blast zone and site conditions.

“We realize there is a desire to see this building come down quickly. Safety is our highest priority. … We expect the building to be dismantled to about half of its current height in two weeks’ time.

“Portland Fire & Rescue worked with an engineer to establish a safety perimeter—a minimum of 1.5 times the building height—in the event of a building collapse.

“When the building has been sufficiently dismantled, Northwest Naito Parkway may be reopened to traffic between Ninth and 15th avenues.”

“Materials at the Centennial Mills site tested positive for lead and asbestos. It is possible that a collapse of the building could make particles of these substances airborne in the form of dust or small fibers. Stay inside until dust visibly clears.

“If you must leave your home soon after detonation, use an N95 mask if available, and limit your time outside as much as possible.”

Tips for staying safe as a nearby building collapses.