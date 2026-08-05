The NW Examiner report that the Centennial Mills flour mill will be razed today was incorrect.

“The plans for demolition, if it comes to that, are TBD. It is NOT accurate to say the building WILL be demolished today,” said Portland Parks & Recreation spokesperson Mark Ross.

The Examiner post was based on a conversation with two PP&R Park Rangers at the site.

“We have made sure that Park Rangers are up to speed on this swiftly evolving situation, and are working to head off rumors,” Ross said. “We know there is a great deal of interest in this event and in what may come next.”