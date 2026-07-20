Zane Sparling worked from 2021-2026 at the Oregonian, where his desk overlooked the Willamette River. Courtesy photo: Scott Sparling

A celebration of life for Portland journalist Zane Sparling is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at The Evergreen, 618 SE Alder St.

As the Examiner previously reported, Sparling, 33, brought attention to aspects of civic life that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

RSVPs are encouraged at emily@posteventpros.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the EHE Foundation or the Oregon High School Journalism Institute.