Celebration of life scheduled for Portland journalist
Zane Sparling, 33, remembered as a champion for civic knowledge and transparency
A celebration of life for Portland journalist Zane Sparling is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at The Evergreen, 618 SE Alder St.
As the Examiner previously reported, Sparling, 33, brought attention to aspects of civic life that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.
RSVPs are encouraged at emily@posteventpros.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the EHE Foundation or the Oregon High School Journalism Institute.
Northwest Examiner is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.