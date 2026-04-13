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Linda Witt's avatar
Linda Witt
8h

Go Bill! Thank you for all that you do to preserve historic Portland.

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Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
7h

Great article, Fred. It was wonderful to have Mr. Hawkins at the celebration. A great day for Portland and our history. Be sure to get a copy of the comic book (“The People’s Elk”) which lays out the fountain’s history in detail.

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