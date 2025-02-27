Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kara Colley's avatar
Kara Colley
Mar 5

I agree, thanks to Fox News and DA Vazquez, as well as Friends of Couch Park and Stadiumhood. It takes a village!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Javier's avatar
Javier
Mar 2

Thanks Allan…keep it up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture