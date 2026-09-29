Nonprofit reuse store ReClaim It leased a spacious warehouse on the corner of Northwest 17th and Irving streets. The new space has over 10,000 square feet of space, allowing room for trucks to load-in, as well as areas for furniture repair. ReClaim It salvages materials directly from the Metro Waste Transfer Center, AKA the dump, giving housewares, stuff and treasures a new lease on life. ReClaim It accepts donations. Plans call for a late November opening, when a Reuse Art Show will kick off in the new location.

V&M Jewelry

Nonprofit reuse store ReClaim It leased a spacious warehouse on the corner of Northwest 17th and Irving streets. The new space has over 10,000 square feet of space, allowing room for trucks to load-in, as well as areas for furniture repair. ReClaim It salvages materials directly from the Metro Waste Transfer Center, AKA the dump, giving housewares, stuff and treasures a new lease on life. ReClaim It accepts donations. Plans call for a late November opening, when a Reuse Art Show will kick off in the new location.

V&M Jewelry

A jewelry shop that buys and sells gold and offers on-the-spot jewelry repairs opened at 604 NW 12th Ave. in the Pearl District. V&M Jewelry sells chains, bracelets, rings and ear rings.

ILY2 art center

ILY2 art center, stationed at Northwest Ninth and Flanders since 2023, will bring its youth-based arts programming from the Lloyd Center to the same address this fall. Classes and workshops for adults and after-school programs for youth are scheduled.

An option for working parents who need to keep their kids busy during Portland Public Schools holidays is coming to the Pearl.

Latte Stone

After extensive demo and cleanup, Northwest Portland resident Dabina Cruz will open Latte Stone café in October at 2340 NW Westover Road. The menu will blend flavors from Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands and the Pacific Northwest. Cruz roasts coffee beans from Papa New Guinea, Laos and East Timor. She is teaming up with Chef Ed Sablan, who like Cruz is originally from Chammoru, Guam.

Oven and Shaker

Oven and Shaker will close its Pearl District pizzeria Oct. 30 after 15 years in the Pearl District.

Alai House

Alai House will open soon at 1234 NW 13th Ave. in the Brewery Blocks. The wellness hub will offer nourishing drinks, a run club and house music socials, plus a match and coffee bar.

A jewelry shop that buys and sells gold and offers on-the-spot jewelry repairs opened at 604 NW 12th Ave. in the Pearl District. V&M Jewelry sells chains, bracelets, rings and ear rings.

ILY2 art center

ILY2 art center, stationed at Northwest Ninth and Flanders since 2023, will bring its youth-based arts programming from the Lloyd Center to the same address this fall. Classes and workshops for adults and after-school programs for youth are scheduled.

An option for working parents who need to keep their kids busy during Portland Public Schools holidays is coming to the Pearl.

Latte Stone

After extensive demo and cleanup, Northwest Portland resident Dabina Cruz will open Latte Stone café in October at 2340 NW Westover Road. The menu will blend flavors from Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands and the Pacific Northwest. Cruz roasts coffee beans from Papa New Guinea, Laos and East Timor. She is teaming up with Chef Ed Sablan, who like Cruz is originally from Chammoru, Guam.

Oven and Shaker

Oven and Shaker will close its Pearl District pizzeria Oct. 30 after 15 years in the Pearl District.

Alai House

Alai House will open soon at 1234 NW 13th Ave. in the Brewery Blocks. The wellness hub will offer nourishing drinks, a run club and house music socials, plus a match and coffee bar.