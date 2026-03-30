The Damian Lillard-back speakeasy and sports lounge Honorable Mention opened in the Benson Hotel. The interiors are accented with historic photos of black college athletes, such as one of Princeton University’s first black graduates, Art Wilson, and Dr. Theodora Roosevelt Boyd, the only black woman on Harvard’s 1924 basketball team. 309 SW Broadway.

Marlon, a bartender at Honorable Mention in the Benson Hotel

There is a new coffee shop, Jebale, in Lovejoy Square, 350 NW Lovejoy St., the hole-in-the wall last home to Nossa Familia. Using single origin beans from Uganda to make their drinks, they prioritize fair pay for farmworkers. Jebale’s first location is in The Portal in Vancouver. Jebale (jay-ba-lay) is an expression that means well done or doing good. The grand opening is April 4.

Barista Morgan makes a coffee drink at Jebale in Lovejoy Square.

Mono Space is a new high fidelity listening gallery backed by the Strata Foundation, a philanthropic organization that explores new ways to engage with the arts. Follow on Instagram to learn about next sessions, which will be announced on April 8. Some listening events are free, others are ticketed. It’s at 608 NW 13th Ave.

McMenamins bought the historic brick Taft Hotel at 1321 SW Washington St., where Cassidy’s Restaurant and Scooter’s bar are located. Plans call for a major refurbishing of the building, which is adjacent the Crystal Ballroom and a block west of the Crystal Hotel.

Ipnosi, a small boutique at 616 NW 23rd Ave. since 1996, has closed.

Spin the Bottle wine and vinyl record shop opened at 1112 NW Marshall St. in the Streetcar Lofts. It’s open Wednesday-Sunday with hosted happy hours and listening parties.

CVS in downtown Portland on corner of SW Broadway and Yamhill closed recently.

Lost and Found will open a thrift store at 1001 NW 14th Ave. in the long-empty building last home to KeyBank.

Greenleaf Juice, 810 NW 12th Ave., has closed.

Due to extensive flood damage, The Kohler Store at NW 12th and Glisan streets closed. The Lake Oswego store remains open.

A used bookstore, Kid Hermes the Trickster, opened in the Medical Arts Building at 1030 SW Taylor St.