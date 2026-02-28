Southwest Second Avenue is so busy, my car was hit by two girls double-banking on a scooter a few months ago. No one was hurt, thankfully. Anyway, first place in the “proof downtown Portland isn’t dead” awards goes to Second Avenue. The block between Taylor and Yamhill streets is chock-a-block with adventure, all less hair-raising than the aforementioned run-in.

Have an after work beer with the techies and Northwest Natural Gas nerds at Treebeards, one of the world’s only Tolkein-themed taphouses where “Lord of the Rings” always plays on mute. The honey wheat bread and cheese breadsticks at nearby Great Harvest Bakery Cafe are as good as ever. There’s an elevated lunch or dinner option at Q Restaurant and Bar (chocolate soufflé on Fridays and Saturdays) and don’t forget LúcLác, the bustling Vietnamese restaurant that’s always first come, first served.

The brand new kid on the block is Edan Pizza, 204 SW Yamhill St. Owner Edan MacQuaid is originally from Corvallis and recently moved back to Portland from Washington, D.C., where he was chef d’cuisine at Two Amy’s restaurant. Downtown office workers love his calzoni (cheese, or Sal’s, a special one that’s stuffed with pepperoni plus everything), MacQuaid reports, “The dough is really light.” About the fierce Portland pizza competition he landed in, MacQuaid says he’s proud to be in the mix. “I just love it, there’s so much good pizza here.” As the weather improves outside tables will be available. Edan Pizza is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Edan Pizza (think eatin’ pizza) ups the pizza game considerably in downtown Portland. Photo by Michaela Lowthian

Briefly

Ramen now or later, there’s never a bad time. Baka Umai Ramen Den, (1203 NW 23rd Ave., brings deep broths and fresh noodles to feed the soul, then overlays a bunch of artfully arranged toppings to push the ramen envelope. The name is Japanese slang for “stupid delicious.” Their first location is on Hawthorne Boulevard, where owner Robert Greenup and his crew earned a reputation for expansive and creative ramens made with the best local ingredients (i.e., Carlton Farms meats, Portland’s Ota Tofu). Portland-born Greenup spent 19 years in the semiconductor business before following his “ramen dream,” one that was hatched as he grew up eating the foods his Japanese mother prepared, which included a lot of tricked out Top Ramen. “I always loved eating. I always loved ramen, it’s a comfort dish that’s so versatile,” he said. Among many menu options are the spicy Reaper’s Ramen and Tsukemen, where noodles are dipped into an ultra-concentrated broth. “We do sooo sooo much,” Greenup said, recalling a Coney Island Ramen he once made and how one chef loves to create Mexican-inspired ramens using blue corn noodles. The small and cozy den seats 26, and has a full bar to serve Japanese microbrews, cocktails, and mocktails. Head downstairs soon on Northwest 23rd and Northrup. You’d be stupid not to.

Wildwood Chocolates was a national Good Foods finalist for their chocolate raspberry caramels. Their chocolate bars and candies are inspired by Forest Park’s Wildwood Trail and tap into the foresty flavors of the Northwest: rosemary, fennel, chili and more. Pack a few for your next walk on the trail.

Tastes like forest. Wildwood’s award-winning caramels can be found at New Seasons Market in Slabtown.

Art of Catering will leave the Pearl District in May for the bustling Central Eastside after six years at 1019 NW NW Everett. The Art of Catering will set up a new kitchen and event space at Southeast Second and Taylor streets that is under construction. The building will grant them more space and opportunity to expand.

Future Art of Catering headquarters on the Central Eastside. Photo by Michaela Lowthian

New Seasons Market laid off 85 workers this month, including employees at the Slabtown store on Northwest Raleigh Street. Rising labor costs were cited by management.

Los Bros tacos is opening soon in the Uptown Shopping Center in the location last occupied by Phil’s Meat Market and Deli.

Gold + Arrow Salon will be open on Northwest 11th Avenue between Couch and Davis streets next door to Porch Light gift shop. The salon’s first location, 302 NW Fifth Ave., will close. No date has been set for the move.

On March 9, OnPoint bank is closing its West Burnside location and opening a bigger, more accessible location at 407 SW Broadway in downtown Portland.

Trail Dust Tattoo, 1030 NW 12th Ave., just opened on the corner of Northwest Marshall and 12th. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday noon-6 p.m. or by appointment.