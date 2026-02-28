Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Meltzer's avatar
David Meltzer
6h

On Point now joins Papa Murphy as the other vacancy in the Stadium Fred Meyer building. I imagine there’s more to the story than just needing a bigger space because if that’s all it was they could have combined with the pizza spot. Add yet another casualty to the stadium district. Like many others I’m anxiously following Kroger’s closing list to see if the Fred Meyer gets on it or not. Rumors, speculation and fears about that have been circulating for a while now.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
43m

The truth is that no one outside the office workers and bureaucrats (and their hangers-on) needs downtown. Portland's small, decentralized neighborhoods have just as many tattoo parlors, bars, restaurants, and shop to keep people from navigating the horrors of our freeways, Max (our rolling insane asylum), and the PBOTized downtown streets, not to mention parking (and busted ticket-dispensers).

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture