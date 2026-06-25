The mannequin is tall, but it’s all legs.

“Everything and more” is what a person discovers at Shirtzenpants, 800 SW Washington St., a new thrift store across from Darcelle XV Plaza. Walk between the legs of a big denim archway to explore the racks. Most items are priced at about $17, with sections arranged by categories like “lumberjack” or “fancy.”

This is SP’s third location (the others are in St. John’s and Beaverton). The cash wrap counter is made of two old pianos side by side and facing buyers, who tinkle away while checking out. Earn a discount by writing a poem and submitting it to Poem promo. Open every day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2nd Street USA, 820 SW Washington St., is a resale shop located next door. They have another location on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. The nationwide company started in Japan and opened its first U.S. store in Los Angeles. It bills itself as offering a creatively curated selection of luxury, street wear and vintage.

Crystal DeLulu, 1455 NW 11th Ave., just opened. Find spells and magic there 9 a.m.-1 p.m. seven days a week.

VOLUMES design library, 426 SW Harvey Milk St., second floor, is open in downtown Portland. It’s not a lending library, but people can hang out and work here, or just explore the vast collection of books, magazines and ephemera. $5 suggested donation. Tuesday-Friday, 1-5 p.m.