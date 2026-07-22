A trip to the NW Library took us past Gastro Mania, 1986 NW Pettygrove. What started as a food cart today has brick-and-mortar locations in downtown Portland, Multnomah Village and Slabtown.

This is a highly likable straight-ahead corner cafe and Greek deli. The menu fuses Mexican and Mediterranean standards. This means options: you can order a gyro; you can go for a burrito. You can have a surprising blend of the two. Enjoy any protein you want served over either saffron or squid ink rice. Most dishes are topped with Gastro Mania’s signature jalapeño aioli. Breakfast burritos (bacon or sausage) and breakfast gyros (brisket, veggie or lamb and pork) are available in the morning. Order at the counter, and your food is prepared quickly.

A few outside tables offer a desolate but also somehow pleasant view of an empty lot. A park is promised for the lot one day. A few potted flowers sit under the chain-link fence as a reminder.

My mom and I shared the tasty grilled chicken plate over saffron rice. It was plenty for the two of us, especially since she is a light eater, making her a ideal lunch companion. Plus she always picks up the tab.

The empty lot close to Gastro Mania’s outside tables where a park has been promised.

Briefly

A voyage to the gift shop Space Camp, 525 SW Broadway, is like skipping the exhibit and heading straight to the museum shop. Intriguing wares are arranged (oracle cards, puzzles, games, incense and perfume) on motion-detector shelving. Everything, including the jelly candy display, feels a bit like the film “Gattaca.” I wanted the sunglasses but settled on a wide metal cuff hair tie.

According to commercial broker Kathleen Healy, a vintage clothing retailer will soon open in the Art Deco building at 1110 NW Flanders.

A vintage store will open in the long-vacant building on corner of NW 11th and Flanders.

After many years in Goose Hollow, The Leaky Roof, 1538 SW Jefferson, has closed.

Grits N’ Gravy, 215 SW 6th Ave., has closed.

Aviation Gin, backed by actor Ryan Reynolds, closed its tasting room at 2075 NW Wilson on June 28. Parent company Diageo relocated production to an out-of-state facility.