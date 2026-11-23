The people behind ReClaim It save stuff from the landfill. A lot of stuff. “It’s amazing,” says ReClaim’s Jonath Ochs, “what people just throw away.”

Most of what is set aside at the Metro Waste Transfer Station (otherwise known as the dump) for ReClaim It to salvage is in perfectly good shape. If not, it’s cleaned and fixed before being sold to anyone who loves a good piece of bric-a-brac or hates going to Target.

ReClaim It is in the process of moving from North Portland to a much larger space at 710 NW 17th Ave. In advance of its Saturday, Jan. 2 grand opening, ReClaim It is hosting a holiday shop Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 16-20, noon-6 p.m. where 70 local artists (all using at least 80% reclaimed materials) will sell their creations.

No two items alike at ReClaim It.

The new small-mat yoga studio Vsyogaflow, 2281 NW Glisan St., Suite 300, will host an open house on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m., when all classes cost $10. Owner Vasilina Britkova will hold short consultations from 1:30-3:30 p.m. She welcomes beginners. At noon every Saturday, a Community Flow class is held with a pay-what-you-can-scale.

Yoga with a view at Northwest 23rd and Glisan streets.

Portland fashion designer Adam Arnold has a pop-up showroom in the corner retail space above the intersection of Northwest Glisan Street and 11th Avenue.

A fashion showroom pops up in the Pearl.

Topaz Farm’s Holiday Market is open every weekend from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Saturday, Nov. 28. Locally grown nobel and Doug fir Christmas trees from Pollard Ranch will be for sale, as well as farm-fresh wreaths and garlands. Santa will be stopping by the farm on Saturdays and Sunday for visits and photos from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kids and their families can visit the farm animals and cook s’mores at the fire pit. There will be locally made gifts and stocking stuffers to browse and Christmas farm-to-plate dinners to order. No admission fees or tickets required. It’s at 17100 NW Sauvie Island Road.